(Video) Naby Keita eyes Liverpool return as midfielder steps up training

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is continuing his efforts to return to the fold as soon as possible.

The Guinea star has been out of action since late last year with a fresh injury concern, but the No.8 is eyeing up an imminent return to the field.

It’ll probably still be a couple more weeks until Keita makes his Liverpool return, but as you can see in the video below he is putting in the work to get back soon.

