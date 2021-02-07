(Video) Roy Keane claims LFC risk another title drought if they keep up poor performances

Manchester United legend Roy Keane told his fellow pundits on Sky Sports that Liverpool are at risk of another 30-year wait for a title, should they keep up the kind of performance provided in the 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were initially level, after Mo Salah pulled a goal back with a penalty, only for two Alisson Becker errors to allow the visitors to take back control.

In all fairness, however, we have to say that, bar the shotstopper’s mistakes, the Reds actually played somewhat well, and would have likely left Anfield with something to show for it.

As such, we’d have to disagree with the Sky Sports pundit’s reaction here, particularly considering that this was a Liverpool side still utterly inundated with injuries to key stars.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "If you keep performing like that it will be another 30 years before you win the league title." Roy Keane on Liverpool's performances this season & the list of excuses made for their poor run pic.twitter.com/PPFIgeaJeH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021