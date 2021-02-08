Dejan Lovren offers message of support for former Liverpool team-mate after Man City disaster

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has offered his support for Alisson after the goalkeeper dropped a couple of clangers against Manchester City at Anfield last night.

The Brazilian played well for the majority of the 90 minutes, but simply has to take the blame for at least two of the goals the Reds conceded against the Premier League leaders.

But there are more issues than that for Liverpool – playing as goalkeeper is a thankless task, you either do your job or your fail, very rarely do they get the plaudits often given to strikers.

Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and to a lesser extent Mo Salah, have struggled this season, relatively speaking, and the Reds lack of clinical nature in front of goal has cost us a lot more than a few errors by Alisson.

Lovren took to Twitter to express support for his former team-mate, stating that ‘we learn from failure, not success’, which is something the Croatia international knows all too well.

We learn from failure, not from success!#AB ❤️ — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) February 7, 2021

It’s honestly quite nice to see how much Liverpool players, current and former, stick together when they’re backs are against the wall, and we’re sure Dej’s sentiments will be echoed on the training pitches at Kirkby.

It’s important to note the impact of Virgil van Dijk’s injury when focusing on Liverpool’s lacklustre performances of late, his absence is being felt up the spine of the entire team.