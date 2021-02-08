Fabinho’s wife destroys defeatist Liverpool fans on Twitter with spot-on message about YNWA

Liverpool suffered a humbling defeat to Manchester City last night, losing 4-1 on their home turf to a team that hadn’t tasted victory in the red cauldron since before their big financial takeover.

There were few positives to take from the game, but the most outstanding was the Reds’ overall performance. The score-line flatters the travelling side, to be honest, with a couple moments of madness by Alisson costing us big time.

Immediately after the game, Fabinho’s wife took to Twitter to share a message of support for her husband and his team-mates, by simply tweeting ‘YNWA’ with a love-heart emoji.

Down in the dumps and probably looking for some attention, one user responded saying ‘Not now Rebeca’ and she took issue with this, hitting back with a response that hit the nail on the head.

She told the negative supporter that YNWA isn’t just for when the players win – ‘it’s for all circumstances’ and that the Reds need that support now more than ever.

Why not?! YNWA only works when they win?! You must all understand that #ynwa it’s for all circumstances , winning or loosing. And believe me, they need it more now! — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) February 7, 2021

Twitter is a tough place to be after Liverpool lose games, if you don’t follow the right people or take a dive into the thousands of replies some official accounts receive.

It’s awash with negativity and defeatist behaviour, with many fans refusing to see any positives and calling for drastic reactions, so good on Rebeca for calling one of the offenders out!