Former Liverpool striker is a summer transfer target for Manchester City – report

Former Liverpool star Danny Ings has reportedly drawn interest from Premier League leaders Manchester City.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim Pep Guardiola could capitalise on the uncertain future of the Southampton forward.

As per the same report, Ings has 16 months left on his current deal and is yet to commit his long-term future to the Saints.

The Telegraph claim the England international is keen on signing for a Champions League club, and that certainly puts City in the frame if they’re indeed interested.

MORE: Alisson makes dressing room admission as Klopp gives Liverpool star advice

In any event, Liverpool are entitled to a small sell-on fee should Ings depart St Mary’s in the next two windows – but the Reds have been tipped to re-sign the striker themselves.

To be fair, Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for a new striker, should Divock Origi – who has been linked with an exit – secure a move away from the club this summer.

Ings’ failure at Anfield can almost exclusively be put down to his unfortunate injury record at the time, maybe it’d be worth another go?

Based entirely on our opinion, however, City could be a better option for the former Liverpool man as his playing style suits that of the Citizens more than it does the champions.