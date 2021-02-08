Liam Gallagher’s explicit three-word review of Liverpool star Thiago

Loud mouthed celebrity Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher was of course watching on as his team beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield last night.

The former Oasis frontman wasn’t his usual cocky self for the opening hour of the game, with the Reds arguably looking the more promising of the two sides.

But one moment from early on in the match piqued Gallagher’s interest and that was a rash challenge by Liverpool midfielder Thiago.

Admittedly, we weren’t too impressed with the Spaniard’s actions, picking up a booking for a needless foul less than ten minutes after kick-off.

MORE: Stan Collymore destroys Roy Keane for awful “bad champions” rant after Liverpool loss

Gallagher’s review of the incident certainly isn’t how we’d describe Thiago, but it does highlight just how rash of a tackle it was – you can see it below:

Dirty little cunt — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 7, 2021

Liverpool are up against Leicester City this weekend, in what will now serve as a fixture for the Reds to get their domestic season back on track.

Given the Foxes’ position in the Premier League table, it’s an important game away from home for Jurgen Klopp’s men and taking three points away from the King Power could do great things for the players’ confidence.