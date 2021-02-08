Liam Gallagher’s explicit three-word review of Liverpool star Thiago

Loud mouthed celebrity Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher was of course watching on as his team beat Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield last night.
The former Oasis frontman wasn’t his usual cocky self for the opening hour of the game, with the Reds arguably looking the more promising of the two sides.
But one moment from early on in the match piqued Gallagher’s interest and that was a rash challenge by Liverpool midfielder Thiago.
Admittedly, we weren’t too impressed with the Spaniard’s actions, picking up a booking for a needless foul less than ten minutes after kick-off.
Gallagher’s review of the incident certainly isn’t how we’d describe Thiago, but it does highlight just how rash of a tackle it was – you can see it below:
Dirty little cunt
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 7, 2021
Liverpool are up against Leicester City this weekend, in what will now serve as a fixture for the Reds to get their domestic season back on track.
Given the Foxes’ position in the Premier League table, it’s an important game away from home for Jurgen Klopp’s men and taking three points away from the King Power could do great things for the players’ confidence.
If Liverpool has to get a draw at Leicester, it has to be that Klopp has to reinvent himself totally. He must admit that you are not a defender if not a defender. In the absence of senior defenders, he would have been wise enough not to tamper with the midfield in the name of solving issues in the defense. That single action disorganized everything from the midfield to the defense and made nonsense of everything. Unfortunately he failed or refused to see things that way. After 10 games doing the same thing and getting the same woefully results, I pray to God to help him see things the right way and if his newly aquired defenders are not ready or willing to play, employ the services of Rhys and Neko. Then he can restore Henderson and Fabinho to the midfield.