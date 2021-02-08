Liverpool humbling lays bare something that needs to change – opinion

Liverpool lost to Manchester City 4-1 last night at Anfield and it was a game the players would like to put behind them, not least Alisson.

The goalkeeper made a couple of big errors that pretty much resulted in two goals for Pep Guardiola’s side from nothing.

We all have bad days, it happens, and Alisson’s mistakes were arguably catalysts for Liverpool’s latest defeat on home soil – but the goalkeeper isn’t the issue.

Freak performances happen – remember when Ederson assisted Mo Salah for a lob from over 40 yards? It’s what happened further up the pitch that should concern Reds supporters.

As we’ve said a few times already this season, it looked like Liverpool could have played for the rest of the night and not scored another goal after equalising from the spot – as also hinted at by The Athletic’s James Pearce:

Alisson’s blunders undoubtedly decisive (without them it probably finishes 1-1) – but Liverpool’s lack of creativity a major concern again. Their only shot on target in the second half was Salah’s penalty. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 7, 2021

MORE: Fabinho’s wife destroys defeatist Liverpool fans on Twitter with spot-on message about YNWA

With the Reds’ typical front three on the pitch, that’s a glaring issue and it comes down to the midfield too.

While it’s understandable the heart of the team isn’t pumping quite as hard without Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s influence, not to mention the confidence that Virgil van Dijk being at the back instils, the performances of late haven’t been good enough.

Liverpool lack goals from midfield and need to address the issue sooner rather than later, and that means having an effective ‘Plan B’ which includes a player in the No.10 role.

Adding a man that blends between midfield and attack, and is actually given license to shoot, could be so crucial for the Reds.

There needn’t be a wait until the summer either, with Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum all showing the appropriate skills to play behind the front three.