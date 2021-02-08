Liverpool target reportedly demands £400,000 per week contract

Reported Liverpool target David Alaba wants to be paid just shy of £400,000 per week when he leaves Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim Chelsea are in serious talks for the Austria international but his demands are proving problematic for even the high-spending Blues.

Romeo Agresti, a reliable journalist who works for GOAL, said Liverpool had made an offer for Alaba, alongside Juventus and Real Madrid during the winter transfer window.

While the Bayern star would certainly be a welcome addition at Anfield, being able to play at left-back, centre-half and in midfield, his wage demands are simply too high.

Assuming the Telegraph report is indeed accurate, a figure around £400,000 per week would put Alaba on twice what Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk pick up.

Real Madrid are seen as the 28-year-old’s club of choice, as reported by transfer news honcho Fabrizio Romano, but Jurgen Klopp and Thiago Alcantara – who took a pay cut to sign for Liverpool – could try to convince the Austria international to drop his wage demands.