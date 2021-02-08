Liverpool’s loss to Man City ends frankly outrageous Jurgen Klopp record

Liverpool were beaten at Anfield by Manchester City last night in a resounding 4-1 result, making it three games on the bounce the champions have now lost at home.

The Reds had managed to go 68 games on their own turf without tasting defeat in the Premier League, so the current run of form is a shock to say the least.

There was one statistic floating around on social media last night that grabbed many fans’ eyes, though, and it relates to an outstanding Jurgen Klopp record.

It’s a shame that it came to an end following last night’s loss, but with Liverpool the boss managed to go 205 games without losing two league games in a row.

On the basis, that may not sound all that impressive, but when the next in line is Jose Mourinho on 76 – you really begin to see why it’s absolutely world-class.

MORE: Liverpool humbling lays bare something that needs to change – opinion

That was Jürgen Klopp's 205th Premier League game and the first time he's lost two in a row. Most games by managers before losing back-to-back for the 1st time in the PL: J Klopp – 205

J Mourinho – 76

M Pellegrini – 70

C Ancelotti – 52

R Atkinson – 41

A Grant – 39#LFC #LIVMCI — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 7, 2021

What makes this stat even more impressive for Klopp is the team he initially inherited in 2015 – with all due respect, that team wouldn’t hold a candle to the current roster.

And, just to make ourselves feel a little better about last night, Pep Guardiola only managed 15 games with City.