Stan Collymore calls out Roy Keane for awful “bad champions” rant after Liverpool loss

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore wasn’t impressed by Roy Keane when the former Manchester United captain suggested the Reds are “bad champions” after losing to Man City.

Taking to Twitter some time after the 4-1 result, the 50-year-old said the Irishman’s shout was ‘off’.

Keane went off on a rambling rant after the full-time whistle, calling Liverpool fit to burn for struggling to find form in recent weeks, completely underplaying the role Virgil van Dijk plays and the repercussions that’s had throughout the team.

Collymore hit back pretty sharply on Twitter, saying the former United man signed up at Old Trafford to a team that were already champions and pointed out the success didn’t stop when he left either.

It’s quite the dig from the former Liverpool man, and perhaps somewhat weak in truth, but it raised the point that the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson made themselves champions, they weren’t brought into a team filled with winners, which would parallel Keane with the likes of Diogo Jota.

Keane's "bad Champions" comment was off. Roy walked into Champions of England from Forest (who were relegated) so had existing Champions to help him along.United won long after he left too. Trent, Robertson, Henderson etc all made themselves Champions from scratch. Context. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) February 7, 2021

MORE: Fabinho’s wife destroys defeatist Liverpool fans on Twitter with spot-on message about YNWA

Collymore’s little rant aside, we at EOTK were more bothered by Keane’s lack of recognition for van Dijk’s absence, as if he’s nothing more than just a good centre-half to Liverpool.

Let us just remind everyone the signing of the Dutchman took the Reds from a team finishing comfortably inside the top four to a team that dominated the continent and the world – his absence shouldn’t be treated like he’s just any other squad member; he’s a leader and anchors the entire team, which is now more obvious as he watches from the side-lines.