(Video) Alisson makes dressing room admission as Klopp gives Liverpool star advice

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was feeling pretty down after last night’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The manager revealed his No.1 said “not today, not today” to him after the game, in an admission of guilt for two of the goals conceded.

But the Liverpool boss had some pretty straightforward words for Alisson, telling the Brazilian to thump the ball into the stands next time instead of passing it along the ground.

It’s an experience the goalkeeper will bounce back from, and as Klopp says in the video below, he’s saved us countless times before, but he was at fault last night.

