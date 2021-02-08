(Video) Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to “believe” again after form slump

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged fans of the Reds to “believe” again, in a call back to one his first interviews wit the club in 2015.

Six years ago, the boss said we need to go from “doubters to believers” before winning the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League titles.

Klopp has now moved to reassure supporters that he and the players will turn around their poor run of form of late, and it’d be good if the fan-based backed them.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):

“It’s easy to believe when it’s going well.” A powerful message from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/ZqREFshSDE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2021