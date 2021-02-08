(Video) Klopp gets spiky with reporter for seemingly no reason: “Prepare for your job a little better”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t in the best of moods after last night’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City at Anfield, and this spilled over into some of his post-match interviews.

A reporter, presumably from Israel’s ‘Sport Pod’, asked the boss what he thinks the result could mean for the Premier League table and title race.

Although not a very inventive question, it’s a completely legitimate thing to ask – but Klopp went off on a little rant at the reporter, saying he “should prepare for [his] job a little bit better“.

No doubt it can get annoying being pestered by journalists all the time, but it surely serves the Liverpool manager well to handle situations a little less with less confrontation.

Take a look at the video below (via Premier League Productions):

🎥 Jurgen Klopp: “I really think you should prepare for your job a little bit better. Do you really think this is an appropriate question in the moment? You have only two questions and you waste one for that.” #awlfc [sport pod]pic.twitter.com/QVDMH25pAN — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 8, 2021