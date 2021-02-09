Andy Townsend makes ridiculous and lazy comment on Sadio Mane and Mo Salah’s relationship

Liverpool are clearly experiencing many problems right now. But we can absolutely guarantee you one of them is NOT because Sadio Mane and Mo Salah can’t stand each other.

Andy Townsend made the ridiculous suggestion, that has been lazily peddled by others previously.

Townsend said on talkSPORT (5:14pm, February 8, 2021): “I thought the relationship between Salah and Mane earlier in the season looked like they hate each other.

“I mean, listen, that’s not the first time, there has been loads of that over the years, players not getting on in the same team, you live with that, but it looked to me that it was starting to affect the team a little bit. It did. Now they appear to sort of overcome that.”

Mane and Salah haven’t been linking up recently, but they’ve been playing quite far away from each other, in truth.

Mo has been on the right-wing, sometimes cutting in, with Mane doing the same on the other flank. Because defences have been so deep against us, they haven’t been running in behind and helping each other with one-twos, etc – but through no fault of their own – more because of the tactical setup of games.

Maybe Roberto Firmino should drop deeper between the lines and get Mane and Salah closer to each other and more central, with the fullbacks further up the field providing the width…

Really, we just need our front-three back on form. Salah has been carrying the other two with goals recently, but Mane and especially Firmino have been really inconsistent.