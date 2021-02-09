Henry Winter says ‘John Henry has let Klopp down’ and ‘Money means more’ for FSG honcho

Jurgen Klopp has been badly let down by owner JW Henry by a lack of action in the January transfer window, according to prominent journalist Henry Winter.

Winter claims that only spending around £2m on deadline day for Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies was a poor investment considering the problems we have at centre-back, considering Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are all out for the season.

Since winning the Champions League in 2019, Liverpool have spent around £85m, although nearly all of that has been recouped by player exits.

“For the first time, John Henry has let Klopp down, forcing him to raid the middle ranks of the Sky Bet Championship and the bottom of the Bundesliga for central-defensive reinforcements. FSG has gone all cheap on Klopp,” he writes in the Times.

“For an owner who prides himself on his knowledge of the club’s history, Henry should know that Liverpool traditionally strengthened when ahead.

“Liverpool is not a hobby, a passion for John Henry. Do the maths. Money means more. At a time when Liverpool’s squad required proper investment, Henry paused. All the indications are that the summer will be another period of retrenchment.”

It’s important to recognise that under Henry and FSG’s ownership, LFC have gone from an also-ran who were at one stage close to going out of business, to the world’s best team, with a new stadium and a new training ground.

In this respect, it can be considered absurd that any criticism is pointed their way at the first sign of Liverpool struggle, but that depends on how much credit you give them for Jurgen Klopp’s genius and the team he built on a mid-table budget.

It was exciting seeing LFC sign two players on deadline day, but why wasn’t it sanctioned for January 1?