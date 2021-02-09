LFC’s lack of killer instinct summed up in early minutes with Ederson v Sadio Mane incident

There was an incident early on in the Liverpool v Manchester City game that sums up our lack of confidence and directness when attacking right now.

Ederson passed the ball directly to Sadio Mane, who was around 30 yards out at the time.

The Senegalese didn’t immediately beeline for goal, but recycled the ball and after about five passes, it actually ended up back at Alisson’s feet.

If Anfield was packed, there would have been a very loud collective groan!

Liverpool fan @IgnatFootball noticed it too – which is in direct contract to what happened when Alisson decided to pass the ball to City’s players in the second-half…

So, everyone's forgotten Ederson passed the ball directly to Sadio Mane early in the game, the difference is Manchester City had the killer instinct (which Liverpool once had) but in this moment in time, instead of using it, #LFC ended up passing it back to Alisson Becker, really https://t.co/4L9vHY4wj1 — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) February 7, 2021

Jurgen Klopp has said we played well in the first-half, but we didn’t create anything…

Time and time again, we won the ball back in City’s half, but simply stood on it, or passed it sideways or backwards instead of considering it an opportunity to score…

Against Leicester next weekend, we must counter-press with the purpose of creating shooting opportunities – not with the purpose of retaining possession.