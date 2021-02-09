List of players LFC have signed since winning CL goes viral; Club haven’t taken advantage of position

Since Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019, we’d argue we’ve been the most attractive club on the planet to incoming signings.

We’ve heard time and time again about how the likes of Jadon Sancho and even Kylian Mbappe would prefer an Anfield switch over any other…

But a list of the names that actually have arrived has gone viral. In four windows since, Liverpool have spent roughly £85m – although we’ve recouped all of that with player sales.

Since becoming #UCL winners in 2019, Liverpool have signed: Adrian – £0

Sepp van den Berg – £1.3m

Harvey Elliott – TBC

Takumi Minamino – £7.25m

Thiago Alcantara – £25m

Diogo Jota – £41m

Kostas Tsimikas – £11.75m

Ozan Kabak – £18m (if activated)

Ben Davies – £2m Thoughts? — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 8, 2021

The jury is obviously still out on Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, who are yet to make debuts, while we’ve seen enough of Thiago, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota to show us they’ll be astute additions.

The same cannot be said Taki Minamino, who has now left on loan, and Kostas Tsimikas, who has barely featured despite being signed to ease the burden on Andy Robertson.

Sepp van den Berg and Adrian won’t play for Liverpool again.

So while we’ve acquired some handy players, have we really taken advantage of the position we were in?

It’s said that teams must build from a winning position, to maintain competition and to make sure nobody rests on their laurels or runs out of steam.

We’re not sure Liverpool have done that during a peak which now sadly looks as if it has passed.