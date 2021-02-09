Liverpool fail to agree winger’s fee as Fulham demand 13x what Reds offered

Despite already departing the club on loan and picking up three major honours in his debut season, Liverpool still haven’t agreed a fee with Fulham for Harvey Elliott.

A deal for the teenager’s transfer was struck in 2019, but a tribunal has now been set for next week in which a fee should finally be agreed between the two sides.

That’s according to The Athletic, who state that Fulham want a whopping £10million for Elliot whereas Liverpool were prepared to offer £750,000.

The difference between the two fees is shocking, but it seems like both clubs are exaggerating their valuation of the youngster, with the Londoners inflating and the Reds low-balling.

Based entirely on opinion, we think a fee of around £6.5million will be set – and that’d still be a steal for Liverpool.

Elliott has been smashing it at Blackburn Rovers on loan this season, racking up an impressive 12 goal contributions in 22 Championship games so far.

A player of his age going into the second tier from a Premier League side and slotting into the first-team is almost unheard of, but the 17-year-old is freakishly good.

Elliott will return from his loan at Blackburn this summer.

