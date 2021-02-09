Liverpool made approach for Man United-linked Portuguese hotshot last month – report

Liverpool reportedly made an approach for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Goncalves, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, last month.

Earlier this year, Portuguese outlet Record claimed both the Reds and Red Devils were poised to pounce for the 22-year-old, but a new report – via the Daily Mail – states the Merseysiders have made contact.

The last year or so has been a period of massive growth for Goncalves, who has established himself as a reliable goal-scoring midfielder after Bruno Fernandes’s departure.

If the Record update is to be believed, it should come as no surprise Liverpool are in for a new midfielder, with the Reds reportedly holding an interest in Nicolo Barella, suggesting Jurgen Klopp wants to add some flair to the heart of his team.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Leicester: Klopp set to hand January signing debut against Foxes

The Premier League champions don’t have any players in the current squad that matches up well with what Goncalves can offer, so he would bring something fresh to the table.

The Portugal starlet likes to be creative with the ball as well, similar to how Xherdan Shaqiri operates when elected to play centrally instead of on the wing.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t vouch for Record’s credibility specifically, but they’re one of the most renowned football news sources in Portugal.