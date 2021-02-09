Liverpool one of three clubs still in race for Upamecano as Man Utd ruled out – BILD

Manchester United have reportedly been ruled out of the race for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, leaving Liverpool and just two other clubs in with a chance to sign him.

According to BILD chief Christian Falk, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are the other two outfits in what now appears to be a three-horse rally for the centre-half.

True ✅ the decision of Dayot Upamecano is only between FC Bayern, Liverpool and Chelsea now @FCBayern @LFC @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 9, 2021

True ✅ @ManUtd have no more chance for a transfer of Dayot Upamecano @DieRotenBullen — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 9, 2021

In the latter stages of the January transfer window, Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced the European champions’ intent to sign the sought-after Leipzig man this summer.

You can read his comments here, but he was pretty clear and quite literal.

MORE: Liverpool made approach for Man United-linked Portuguese hotshot last month – report

The full extent of Liverpool’s plans for Upamecano remains to be seen, but other reports as recent as last month credit the Reds with interest in the towering defender.

With the departure of Dejan Lovren last summer and the frequency Joel Matip and Joe Gomez seem to pick up knocks, it’s no surprise the Premier League champions would be interested in a new centre-half.

Upamecano is an intriguing potential target, with it being unclear if the Frenchman would accept being third or fourth choice at Anfield – which would likely be the case, barring any unexpected exits.