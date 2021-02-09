Liverpool place Premier League star at the top of their summer shortlist – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Leeds United forward Raphinha after the excellent start the Brazilian has made in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old signed for Marcelo Bielsa’s side over the summer, scoring four goals in 17 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to France Football (via GFFN), the home of the Ballon d’Or, Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in Raphinha and have placed him ‘at the top’ of their summer transfer shortlist.

There has been little talk of the Reds making a move for a new forward, but it would make some sense, given Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane have deputies in the form of Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino.

If Xherdan Shaqiri departs Anfield this summer, as previously hinted at by GOAL, there could be space in the squad for Mo Salah to have his own protégé.

Although the home of the Ballon d’Or, France Football aren’t particularly renowned for getting transfer rumours spot-on, especially when it comes to foreign leagues.

What does make this news interesting, though, is that this time last year, Raphinha played for Rennes and would surely have made some connections while at the Ligue 1 club.

One to keep an eye on, Reds!