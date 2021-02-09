Liverpool predicted XI v. Leicester: Klopp set to hand January signing debut against Foxes

Liverpool are up against Leicester City this weekend an eye-catching Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Taking all three points from the fixture is paramount for the Reds, especially after getting slammed 4-1 at Anfield last week.

The players and coaches will be desperate to eek a solid result out of the game, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be set to hand one of the January signings their debut.

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were added to the Reds’ ranks over the winter to bolster options, with Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips and Fabinho taking on the roles of senior centre-backs.

Here’s our predicted starting XI for the game against Leicester…

In goal will be Alisson with the Brazilian desperate to make up for his mistakes against Man City.

He’ll have a back four of Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, by our reckoning, with our new No.19 being thrust into the limelight early in his Liverpool career.

A midfield of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara seems most likely, but don’t be surprised if Curtis Jones sneaks his way into the boss’ plans after a good performance last week.

The typical attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino will get the nod again, in the continued absence of Diogo Jota.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Kabak, Trent, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino