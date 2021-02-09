Liverpool ready to offload winger with Premier League clubs interested – report

Liverpool are said to be ready to move on Wales international Harry Wilson this summer in a permanent deal.

According to The Athletic, as per the Brighton and Hove Independent, the Reds are set to cash in on the winger with Leeds United, Aston Villa and Burnley all linked.

Wilson is having a good season with Cardiff City in the Championship, totting up nine goal contributions in 20 games so far – but loan deals are no longer willing to be entertained by the Premier League champions.

MORE: Liverpool one of three clubs still in race for Upamecano as Man Utd ruled out

The Liverpool Echo have previously reported that the young Welshman, Marko Grujic and Xherdan Shaqiri could soon be headed for the exit door at Anfield.

All three named players are on the fringes at Liverpool, but have had relatively impressive campaigns in recent years.

Grujic smashed it in the Bundesliga last season, Wilson had a cracking few years at Derby, Bournemouth and now Cardiff, and Shaqiri has been a very useful back-up for the Reds.

For Harry, after spending so many years with Liverpool, it would be nice to see him succeed, even if it’s away from Merseyside à la Conor Coady.