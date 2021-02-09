Liverpool stars Naby Keita & Diogo Jota ‘close’ to returning from injury – report

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Naby Keita are said to be ‘close’ to making their returns to full first team training at the AXA Centre in Kirkby.

That’s according to the very reliable James Pearce of The Athletic, who cites the Reds’ need of fresh attacking options amid a slump in form.

Liverpool are looking to bounce back this weekend with a win against Leicester, following a nasty 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at home.

In truth, the score-line flatters the Premier League leaders, with there being a few positives to take from the Reds’ performance at Anfield.

Those freakish 15 minutes in which goalkeeper Alisson made a handful of massive errors don’t happen in 90% of our games, so there is no reason to suspect it’ll occur again anytime soon.

The main concern when looking at our form of late is a clear lack of confidence without Virgil van Dijk anchoring the side.

Jurgen Klopp could bring Ozan Kabak into the starting eleven this weekend, allowing captain Jordan Henderson to assume his role in midfield.

That slight tweak could unlock doors for Liverpool – door that were bolted shut against Burnley and Brighton.