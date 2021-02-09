Jurgen Klopp told to sign Harry Kane to keep up with Man City

Jurgen Klopp has been told to sign Harry Kane for Liverpool to keep up with Manchester City by former player Stan Collymore.

In his latest column for the Daily Mirror, the 50-year-old states FSG need to pull their finger out this summer if the Reds are to keep up with their rivals.

Collymore muses that if City sign a player like Erling Haaland, then Liverpool need to go bold and sign the ‘next Robert Lewandowski or even put in a bid for Harry Kane‘.

There is no doubt about the England star’s quality, but there is a question of whether the Spurs vice-captain would even fit into Klopp’s playing style at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino – and any other forward elected to lead the line for Liverpool – is tasked with tirelessly pressuring the opposition defence into making errors.

While Kane’s goal-scoring credentials are more accomplished than that of our Brazilian No.9, he may not be a good systematic fit for the Premier League champions.

In terms of ‘the next Lewandowski‘ – that would be phenomenal, but based on form that’d appear to be Haaland!