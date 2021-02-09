Ozan Kabak expected to make Liverpool debut this weekend

New Liverpool signing Ozan Kabak has been tipped to make his debut against Leicester City this weekend by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

In the latest iteration of the Red Agenda podcast, the renowned journalist said he’d be surprised if the 20-year-old doesn’t make an appearance.

Some Liverpool fans wanted Kabak to be thrust into the limelight pretty much immediately against Manchester City last weekend, including us, but he was an unused substitute at Anfield.

After a full week of training sessions with his new team-mates in Kirkby, it can be expected the Turk will probably make his debut on Saturday, an opinion echoed by Pearce.

MORE: Liverpool place Premier League star at the top of their summer shortlist – report

Liverpool have underperformed for a couple of months now, and that’s in-part down to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s missing influence in midfield.

The duo have had to step in for the injured Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Adding Kabak and Ben Davies to the roster last month could very well turn out to be a masterstroke, even if a little last-gasp.

If either of them step in to play alongside Nat Phillips – or perhaps start with each other – it will allow Henderson and Fabinho to return to their typical positions and hopefully see Liverpool return to form.