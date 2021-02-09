(Photo) Diogo Jota takes to social media to announce he’s now a father

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has shared a lovely update with his social media followers, confirming his partner Rute Cardoso has successfully given birth to their first child.

Written in his native Portuguese, his tweet said ‘And now we are three, together forever, proud of you Ru’ and prompted thousands of well wishes from football fans.

During his first interview as a Liverpool player, Jota confirmed Cardosa was pregnant and would soon be giving birth, making their child a native Scouser!

Take a look at the post below:

E já somos 3 😊

Juntos, para sempre 🥰

Orgulhoso de ti Ru 👏 pic.twitter.com/ajbk5JXp7U — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) February 8, 2021