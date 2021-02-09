(Video) Carragher’s excellent analysis of Liverpool which every fan should listen to

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken a closer look at Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and he’s absolutely hit the nail on the head.

In an analysis-heavy segment on Sky Sports, the club hero brought up the 2018 Champions League final team and how many games each player has featured in since (percentage wise).

What Carragher found is that almost the entire starting eleven is still Liverpool’s strongest line-up, with only Loris Karis, Dejan Lovren and James Milner seeing a dip in their inclusion in the following two years.

From that, the former defender concludes that for the Reds to get back to their best they need to 1) wait for Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to return from injury and 2) freshen the squad up in the next transfer window.

Take a look at the video below via Sky Sports, and skip to 1.51:

