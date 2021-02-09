(Video) Insane corner attempt in German 2nd division goes viral; LFC’s current set-pieces stale

German side Karlsruher SC produced the craziest corner we’ve ever seen at the weekend…

The second-division side had this bizarre attempt against Jahn Regensburg, in an attempt to confuse the defenders.

It worked, and they ended up with a free header on the six-yard line, but the attacker couldn’t get his effort on target…

Liverpool have been utterly miserable from corners in 2021, largely because our only player over 6ft’ is Fabinho, in the absence of our usual centre-backs.

In fact, our last non-penalty set-piece goal was against Crystal Palace.

Perhaps we should give this one a go – or at least try something a little more creative than hitting the first man seven or eight times per game!

Corner kicks have officially peaked … 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3aikIadB1n — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 8, 2021