(Video) LFC target Raphinha copies Firmino’s iconic spin as Cahill sent to the shadow realm

Raphinha was this morning linked to Liverpool as a potential summer transfer by France Football, translated for us by GFFN.

Last night, the Portuguese was the star against Crystal Palace, as Leeds United won 2-0 and continued their excellent Premier League form.

In the first-half, he produced a glorious trick on Gary Cahill, which reminded us of Roberto Firmino on Roberto Soldado back in Jurgen Klopp’s debut season.

Below, you’ll see Raphinha in the Premier League and Firmino in the Europa League five years back!

Maybe next season they’ll be team-mates…?

Raphinha putting Gary Cahill into early retirement 😭pic.twitter.com/KqvD4VKJZ4 — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) February 8, 2021

Firmino sending Soldado for the Echo pic.twitter.com/guW33795da — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 5, 2020