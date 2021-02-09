(Video) LFC’s best attacking performance this season shows Reds’ form could upturn soon

We’ve not long blurred past the mid-way point of the season and pundits have been discussing LFC’s best players, goals and games thus far.

The one we’re most intrigued by at the minute, considering the Reds’ current form, is what’s considered our best performance of 2020/21.

Although the crushing 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League stands out, we at EOTK believe it’s the away win over Atalanta.

The Champions League clash was simply an example of attacking excellence by Liverpool from start to finish, and Diogo Jota’s outstanding performance shows his impending return to fitness could seen an upturn in form.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):