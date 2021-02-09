(Video) Raphinha’s PL highlights: How the wing-forward LFC are lining up for 2021/22 has lit up Leeds

Watching Raphinha this season has been quite similar to watching Riyad Mahrez for Leicester City when he first started playing in the Premier League.

The more you see him dribble at pace, leave defenders for dead and control nearly everything perfectly with his beautiful left-foot, you realise you’re looking at a potentially elite attacker who hasn’t quite made it to the top yet, but very much could.

So when we heard today that Liverpool were being linked with Raphinha as a target for the summer, we were pretty happy. France Football suggests we’re keen on the 24-year-old, who this season, has four goals and six Premier League assists following his summer move from Ligue One outfit Rennes.

His numbers aren’t incredible yet, but his performances and his skillset definitely are. Maybe he can step up like Diogo Jota did…

Check out his highlights, below: