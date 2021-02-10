Bayern CEO wants ‘Messi of Africa’ Mo Salah – ‘It would be an honour to have him’

Bayern Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted at the possibility of a summer move for Mo Salah, stating that “it would be an honour to have him” at the club.

The 28-year-old has courted a great deal of transfer speculation following an interview with Spanish publication AS back in mid-December, in which the forward refused to rule out a move to La Liga’s giants.

The 65-year-old did admit that the Bundesliga outfit weren’t planning on dropping a bid Liverpool’s way for the Egyptian.

It has been acknowledged that Jurgen Klopp’s side may need to sell one of their prized front-three in order to fund a big money move for one of Europe’s elite talents.

That being said, we’d highly doubt that the German would be prepared to sanction such a move, particularly when those within his forward line are all currently under the age of thirty.

As flattering as the former Bayern star’s praise is for the Egypt international, we at the EOTK would be extremely surprised if Salah was to make the switch to the current European champions, let alone any other rumoured suitor.