‘Do they have at least £100m?’ – Reds react to Bayern chief’s Salah interest

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has raised eyebrows with his latest comments, admitting that his former club would be honoured to have a player of Mo Salah’s calibre present.

The ex-forward compared the Egyptian to fellow world-class stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, dubbing the Liverpool man the “Messi of Africa”.

We’re not completely surprised by the Bayern Chairman’s praise for the 28-year-old, who previously aroused speculation over his Anfield future following an over-analysed interview with AS in December.

With clubs across Europe hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’d strongly suspect that the German outfit would be unable to afford a player of Salah’s quality – at the very least not in the upcoming summer window without any major departures on their end.

It’s fair to say that quite a few Liverpool fans who came across the news were hardly enthused about the prospect of handing over one of our star forwards to a European rival.

Without the former Roma man having a sudden change of heart about his Liverpool future, we just can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning a move away for the Egyptian King.

You can catch some of the fans’ reactions below:

