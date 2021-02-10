‘Do they have at least £100m?’ – Reds react to Bayern chief’s Salah interest

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has raised eyebrows with his latest comments, admitting that his former club would be honoured to have a player of Mo Salah’s calibre present.

The ex-forward compared the Egyptian to fellow world-class stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, dubbing the Liverpool man the “Messi of Africa”.

We’re not completely surprised by the Bayern Chairman’s praise for the 28-year-old, who previously aroused speculation over his Anfield future following an over-analysed interview with AS in December.

With clubs across Europe hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’d strongly suspect that the German outfit would be unable to afford a player of Salah’s quality – at the very least not in the upcoming summer window without any major departures on their end.

It’s fair to say that quite a few Liverpool fans who came across the news were hardly enthused about the prospect of handing over one of our star forwards to a European rival.

Without the former Roma man having a sudden change of heart about his Liverpool future, we just can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning a move away for the Egyptian King.

You can catch some of the fans’ reactions below:

Do they have atleast 100mil? — iPledgeAllegianceToTheLamb (@WillNotTakeKnee) February 10, 2021

Send us Lewa gnabry Sane and Kimmich then we’ll have a think about it — M A T T H E W (@LFCMATTHEW96) February 10, 2021

Tbh I was against this but 1 of Salah and Mane have to go so we can rebuild the team. Salah can say he won 3 golden boots out of 4 so is a better finisher and makes better runs but I think Mane's overall play is better. So the question is who will decline most in 2 years? — Shakir (@ShakirSH35dv5e7) February 10, 2021

No,he's at one of the best clubs in the world and won the lot. We're playing shit at the moment and he's still top goal scorer and heading for another golden Boot. Lads out injured and he knows the team will get better again and so will he. Banter talk. Egyptian king staying put — Jim Hayes (@JhJimhayes74) February 10, 2021