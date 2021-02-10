Elisabeth Klopp, Jurgen’s mother, has died: LFC Boss did not travel for funeral due to COVID rules

Jurgen Klopp’s mum Elisabeth Klopp has sadly passed away at the age of 81.

She had been suffering with an illness and the news quietly broke yesterday of her passing.

“She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word,” Klopp said, reported in German outlet schwarzwaelder-bote.

“As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.”

“The fact that I can’t be at the funeral is due to the terrible times. As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it.”

This news has struck us really hard.

The boss is suffering right now due to the team he cares about so much failing on the football field, but this really puts it into context.

Football really is not important when you consider our current times will not allow Klopp a return to Germany for his mother’s funeral. It’s horrible. We suppose because of quarantining rules upon arrival to either country, he regards it as an impossibility.

Klopp has been testy in recent interviews and press-conferences, with the media piling on him at him every opportunity. But this shows we often forget there’s a person behind the footballer or manager. We really hope the media is respectful to his current situation and allow the man to grieve.

All our love and thoughts are with him – and we’re sure that sentiment is echoed throughout the fanbase worldwide.