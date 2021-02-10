Elisabeth Klopp’s funeral took place yesterday; Jurgen prevented from travelling

In an update from journalist Rob Harris, it has been revealed that Elisabeth Klopp’s funeral took place yesterday.

The saddening news was revealed quietly yesterday in the German media.

Updated information: Elisabeth Klopp's funeral was on Tuesday which Jurgen was unable to attend. News of her death has been made public following the funeral https://t.co/u3LbW1ZkLq — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 10, 2021

The news is undeniably devastating for the Liverpool boss who could not attend his mother’s funeral yesterday due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

We can’t even begin to imagine what Jurgen’s going through at the moment, particularly in light of the media pile-on that has taken place in recent times, with the Reds’ variable performances on the pitch.

Had we a roaring Anfield for the German to return to, we’ve no doubt our fellow fans would show off their full support for the manager in these difficult times.

In the meantime, we hope those in the media can appreciate that Klopp, like the rest of us, is only human, and will no doubt be struggling to cope with the loss.

We’d hope that those fielding questions to the boss will be considerate of his current situation.

Jurgen, we can’t begin to imagine what you’re going through, but you have the love and support of every single Liverpool fan across the globe during this awful time.