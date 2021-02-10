‘If we sell him, that’s a travesty’ – Ex-PL star insists LFC-linked Raphinha not for sale

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned Liverpool that the West Yorkshire side will not need to sell Raphinha in the summer.

The commentator told BBC Radio Leeds that his old club would look to build on what has been a successful return to the top-flight, thus far, by adding to the quality they already possess in the summer.

“If we sell him, that’s a travesty; it goes against what we are trying to do,” the 46-year-old said. “I do not think that the regime here, that is what they want to do. They are building, they are happy.”

Speculation around the Brazilian’s future follows a report provided by a unnamed club source at L4, who has posited that the Reds’ scouts have been keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old and are impressed by what they’ve seen.

Playing on the right-wing, the former Rennes man would offer some competition for Mo Salah’s starting spot.

If recent performances are anything to go by, Raphinha would potentially be an interesting option for Jurgen Klopp as we approach the season end.

Of course, the exciting form of Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott may offer the German a headache for the pre-season, with his performances at Blackburn arguably putting him in contention for a slot in the first-team squad next term.