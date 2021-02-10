Glen Johnson tips Haaland for big-money switch; claims Liverpool won’t want to miss out to City

Former Reds man Glen Johnson has predicted that Liverpool will “spend big money” this summer on Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The forward has continued his scintillating form for the Bundesliga outfit with 22 goals in all competitions in the same number of games.

“Premier League clubs will want him (Haaland) because it will be a case of not wanting to miss out. If City go for him, Liverpool will think ‘we can’t let City have him’. And it could become a race to the line,” the ex-fullback told bettingexpert.com (via the Echo). “I think there will be numerous clubs that will want him if they can afford him.”

It is expected that Liverpool’s top transfer priority, come the season end, will be in the departments of defence and midfield rather than the forward line.

That being said, should the funds be available to seek out a top forward in the summer, the club could hardly go far wrong with the Norwegian international.

We may be tempted to wait until the 20-year-old’s £68m release clause kicks in next year, however, with the former RB Salzburg man reportedly eyed by Pep Guardiola’s side, the Reds may be forced into an early battle for the signing.

It has been suggested that Liverpool would have to part ways with one of their prized front-three to be able to afford a big-money move, which we could hardly see happening without one of our forwards expressing an interest in a new challenge elsewhere.