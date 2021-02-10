Guardiola makes lavish Liverpool claim that angry Reds should pay attention to

Pep Guardiola has reminded those who’ve now written off Liverpool as a serious side that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds remain one of the best teams he’s ever faced in his illustrious career.

City thrashed Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday, despite the Reds looking like the better team in the first-half.

However, after equalising at 1-1, we lost control of the match and City ran out deserved winners, confounded by Alisson’s horror-show.

“Sport shows how quickly it can punish you,” Pep told the Guardian. “Liverpool remains, in my point of view, one of the best teams I’ve ever seen in my life. They were able to make an incredible run of 68 games at home unbeaten, destroying teams, winning by a big margin or winning in the last minute, for two or three seasons without one defeat.

“And immediately, and you don’t know why, three games in a row defeat. Do you think that cannot happen to us? Of course it can happen.”

On the complete contrary, City are on the longest winning run in the club’s history, while Liverpool have lost three Anfield league games on the spin for the first time since 1963.

It feels horrible at the moment, but a top four finish is by no means out of the question and something that will set us and our fantastic group of players to go again next term – when there is a regular schedule and fans in the ground.

In many ways, this is a weird, aberration of a season – and the emotion many fans feel towards it is mirrored by the lack of intensity we’ve seen from the team recently.

The feel-good factor will return. We just have to buckle down and help get the lads through this tough time.