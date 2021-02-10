‘His potential is massive’ – Derby academy director hails ‘special talent’ LFC have signed

Derby’s academy director, Adam Wassall, has sung the praises of Liverpool’s newest signing, Kaide Gordon, as reported by The Athletic.

The versatile forward is one of a number of young prospects the Reds have invested in to boost the Academy.

“When you are talking about a 16-year-old, you don’t want to put too much pressure on him by saying all that – but he has got it,” the former defender said. “He’s got the potential – and that’s all it is at the moment – to be whoever he wants to be.”

It would not be the first time that a club has signed a youngster with seemingly endless bundles of talent, only for the player to end up sold to another side, or worse, let go.

Effort plays a big part, as Gordon will discover under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, but ultimately, talent does talk.

Touted as being “the best 16-year-old in the country”, the former Derby starlet has already had more pressure heaped atop his shoulders than most young footballers will care for.

If he can continue to capitalise on his natural ability, we may very well see the Englishman develop into the kind of player his coaches hoped he would become.

At a club like Liverpool, the possibilities are near endless for one with as much potential as Gordon appears to possess.