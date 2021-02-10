Liverpool’s defensive prospect rejected ‘big clubs in Spain’ in favour of Reds’ renowned Academy

Recent defensive signing Stefan Bajcetic’s family were convinced to move to Liverpool, ahead of other major sides in Spain, due to the Reds’ famous Academy, as reported by The Athletic.

Celta Vigo’s youth football co-ordinator, Alex Otero, revealed that the Spanish outfit had hoped to keep hold of the 16-year-old, but ultimately felt short in comparison.

“Other big clubs in Spain wanted him but they chose Liverpool for the academy system,” Otero said. “We hoped he could be an elite player for Celta but we understand the proposal came and Celta cannot be at that level.”

The young defender is something of an unknown quantity having missed out on U19s football and Celta Vigo’s B-string by virtue of illness and injury this term.

READ MORE: Barcelona set to avoid playing former Red Coutinho; La Liga outfit fear further Liverpool payments

Singled out as the “standout player in his age group”, Bajcetic’s attributes do closely resemble those Jurgen Klopp prizes in his own starting centre-back duo.

“He has amazing physical characteristics. He is extremely quick, makes good recoveries, has great spring, is really impressive in the air and carries the ball cleanly out of defence,” the Celta coach added. “He can really play and help construct attacks, but he is also noticeable for his comfort with (his) left and right foot and the ability to play on the right or left of the centre-backs. That is quite rare.”

If the talented starlet could develop great distribution as part of his repertoire, Liverpool would have a highly formidable young talent on their hands.

With Virgil van Dijk in the squad, the youngster couldn’t have a more ideal role model at the club to learn from.