Manchester City close to beating Liverpool to signing of Brazilian wonderkid – Romano

Manchester City are close to bringing highly-rated Brazilian Kayky to the Etihad, according to Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool were also reportedly keeping tabs on the Fluminense starlet, though it would appear that the club have been beaten to the 17-year-old’s signature by their Premier League rivals.

Manchester City are close to sign 17 years old Fluminense talent Kayky for €10m + add ons [could reach around €17m in future], confirmed. Kayky will join Man City youth team only in 2022 if paperworks/work permit will be completed. Spanish clubs were also interested. 🇧🇷 #mcfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021

Having recently brought in Kaide Gordon – touted as the “best 16-year-old in the country” – and with Harvey Elliott shining on loan, it’s possible that Liverpool feel they have more than enough young talent in the pipeline as things stand.

Certainly, with the latter sharing a position with Kayky, one might be inclined to argue that an additional young forward would be unnecessary at this stage, particularly in consideration of the Englishman’s ludicrous numbers at Blackburn.

With the 17-year-old being one of the most exciting performers across all of Europe, we at the EOTK are greatly anticipating Elliott being reunited with Jurgen Klopp come the season end.

The Liverpool loanee will be 18-years-old by the time pre-season begins, at which point some serious thought needs to be given to the idea of fitting the forward into the first-team squad.

Another loan move may be more fitting for experience purposes, however, with some claiming that the Championship is a level below his talents, the youngster may be ready for a more suitable challenge.