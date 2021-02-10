MARCA add Roberto Firmino to Raspberry list alongside Mesut Ozil

Roberto Firmino is struggling to have any consistently positive impact on Liverpool right now.

When he’s at the races, we’re good – and when he isn’t – we really aren’t.

We looked at this in-depth yesterday if you want to check it out.

Now Spanish outlet MARCA (translated by the Mirror) have added Firmino to their list of players who are ‘at the gates of hell’ which we think is a little ridiculous, but there we are!

He joins Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Mesut Ozil, Miraljem Pjanic, Dele Alli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kepa and interestingly, Daniel Sturridge…

We love Bobby, but the reality is he’s not been performing at the level he’s capable of since the restart.

Perhaps the lacks of fans is affecting him more than others, because he’s a showman, after all – or maybe he’s just run himself into the ground after three years at the very, very top.

Hopefully Diogo Jota’s return to the starting XI will take some pressure off him, anyway.