No sign of two key LFC midfielders in training, while Jota and Keita remain out

We hope this is no reason to worry and it’s simply the case that Fabinho and Thiago are having their fitness managed because they’re such key players…

But neither were present in the training photos today, released by the official website.

We were also hoping to see Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, but the long-term absentees are not yet training with the group and are therefore unlikely to feature on Saturday v Leicester either.

Fab and Thiago will start the game if they’re fit, but if unavailable, Jurgen Klopp has a serious selection headache…

Jordan Henderson will probably have to stay in defence alongside new boy Ozan Kabak, meaning Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Curtis Jones could make up the midfield.

If Fab and Thiago can play, Fab will partner Kabak, allowing Hendo and Thiago to join Wijnaldum in the middle of the park – a more exciting lineup on paper.

We’re not really sure why the club releases these photos of training as it just creates anxiety when players are absent!

Hopefully Thiago and Fabinho are just precautionary.