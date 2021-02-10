Roy Keane hypocrisy in LFC ‘bad champions’ claim exposed by Red’s brilliant thread

Roy Keane has come under fire for his claim that Liverpool are “bad champions”, with a thread composed by @Thiago6lcantara exposing just how ludicrous the former midfielder’s words were.

The Manchester United legend went off at Jurgen Klopp’s side following their 4-1 humbling at Manchester City’s hands last weekend, making a rather astonishing prediction that the Reds were at risk of another 30-year-wait for the title.

One might think that when the former Red Devils’ side were faced with a similar (emphasis on ‘similar’) scenario to our centre-back crisis, the Manchester-based club would have handled things very differently?

The truth can be extremely difficult to handle, but to give Keane the benefit of the doubt, we’ll just assume that the Sky Sports pundit merely forgot about how United fared under similar circumstances.

Claims that Liverpool’s performances have suffered this season for any other reason than our injury crisis come off as rather ill-informed and, at worst, lazy.

To have lost Virgil van Dijk alone for the season would have been a tragedy, but to lose both our starting centre-backs for the long-term is beyond the realm of poor luck.

Any side would feel the loss of one of their key centre-backs, so the question remains as to why Roy Keane is so reluctant to acknowledge this.

You can see the full thread below, courtesy of @Thiago6lcantara:

