Thiago ‘doesn’t have the energy’ for a Klopp side – claims Robert Huth

Robert Huth has made the audacious claim that Thiago Alcantara lacks the energy to be an effective component of Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, as reported by Compare.bet.

The Spaniard has come under fire from various pundits, who have accused the midfielder of being ill-suited to the club, following an array of variable performances from Liverpool.

“Where Liverpool used to be really threatening on the counter, winning the ball high up, having Thiago in there now, as great a player as he is, he just doesn’t have the energy,” the Premier League-winner said. “I mean [he’s had an] amazing career for sure, but he’s not going to be flying around like Henderson does, like Wijnaldum does, like all the other players.”

“They need a real high energy player to break the lines when they win the ball. All that sort of thing is missing,” Huth added. “Like Klopp used to say, it’s heavy metal football and they’d just blow teams away, but that sort of energy is missing at the moment.”

Excluding the fact that our Spanish playmaker would hardly have survived in Bayern Munich’s side if he was devoid of the right amount of energy and intensity, it’s just a nonsensical claim considering the fixture congestion.

As prior statistics have clearly illustrated, Klopp’s side is one of several to have toned down pressing demands in light of the fixture scheduling issues.

There’s no question that the overall intensity of our style of play has dropped down a gear or two, partly due to the injuries suffered.

However, the scapegoating of Thiago in recent weeks does come across as being rather ignorant of our particular circumstances.

Once key stars return to the side, the impact of our No.6 will be particularly evident to all.