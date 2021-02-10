Thiago’s problem is that ‘his mind works slightly faster than most’ says ex-Liverpool star

Former Liverpool attacker Michael Thomas has explained how the criticism Thiago is currently receiving is mightily unfair.

The Spaniard has been a mainstay during our barren run, but he’s actually been the most impressive of the three midfielders nearly every time he takes the field.

In fact, a recent stat shows that Thiago’s passing is as creative as anyone else in the top flight, and he keeps possession while doing it.

“Thiago is the scapegoat but he is by no means performing worse than any others,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He is a quality player and his mind works sometimes slightly faster than most. The team is going through a rough patch but I don’t think he is to blame.”

“I think we as spectators are very forgetful and quick to pass judgement. Klopp has done an amazing job and here is where he shows his worth and brings the team through this patch,” he said.

“A few wins can change the mood and the table but the way City are playing, it’s hard to look past them in terms of winning the title.”

What will really help Liverpool fans and those who doubt him see his best level is when dynamic midfielders return alongside him…

Jordan Henderson should be back in the centre of the park against Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime – with Ozan Kabak or Ben Davies at the back.

Naby Keita is also back in training, which will hopefully allow another option of a midfielder with drive and energy – someone who can get back in the box.