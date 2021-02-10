(Video) Liverpool loanees Wilson and Ojo combine for slick Cardiff Goal

There is basically zero chance of Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo forging themselves Liverpool careers at this stage.

But we’re still mightily pleased to see them doing well in the Championship and from a selfish point of view, the better they play at least gives us a higher chance of making some money off them in the summer – given their still contracted to us until 2023.

Both are currently playing for Cardiff City, and combined very nicely for a goal in last night’s 2-1 win over Rotherham.

Wilson picked up the ball outside his own penalty area and threaded a perfect through-ball to the onrushing Ojo, who stayed onside and then finished past the keeper with aplomb.

Nice work!

Pictures courtesy of Sky Bet: