(Video) Naby Keita’s thunderous Chelsea goal is exactly what LFC are missing right now

Against Manchester City, there were many infuriating moments in which Liverpool won the ball back quickly and then simply recycled possession, put their foot on the ball to slow the tempo, and on one ridiculous occasion, actually passed it back to Alisson.

Liverpool’s identity is intensity, and the point of winning the ball high is that it enables the chance to create a shot with opponents out of position.

Naby Keita has been out since the Crystal Palace 7-0 win, and although fans who no longer trust him (understandable, given his fitness record) don’t like to admit it – we’ve missed Liverpool’s no.8.

The reason being is he plays fast. This goal v Chelsea last season is a beautiful example of what’s NOT happening right now. Midfielders and attacks swarm the man in possession, win the ball, drive forward and get a shot off.

It ends up being a wonderstrike and Liverpool are on the way…

As the tweet says, he instantaneously transitions us into attack – instead of winning the ball back and preferring to give it to someone else to worry about.

Just thought about Naby Keïta’s thunderous strike against Chelsea. He seems so good at regaining possession and instantaneously transitioning into attack mode. Hoping in 2020-21, this becomes the typical Keïta-esque goal.. pic.twitter.com/4HXKfNq8NI — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 11, 2020