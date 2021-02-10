(Video) Pedro Goncalves skills & goals: Latest midfielder linked as Gini replacement

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Pedro Goncalves, according to Portuguese outlet Record (via the ).

Portuguese outlets are notorious for linking their country’s best players to England, so this is by no means a confirmation of our interest, but we thought we’d take a look at the man dubbed the next Bruno Fernandes anyway!

Interestingly, the 22-year-old was on the books at Wolves, but failed to make the grade, and also didn’t cut it at Valencia before finding his feet at Sporting…

He can play on either flank, but is best in an attacking midfield position.

He’s hot stuff right now and has a £53m release-clause, but Liverpool or any other prospective suitor should be able to get Goncalves much cheaper than that.